December certainly is a giving time of year. Well, that's just what Kemmerer's Canyon Elementary student council was thinking when they organized a coat drive earlier this month. After collecting almost 100 winter coats, hats, gloves and other items, the group is looking for people ...more



Saturday morning Kemmerer hosted a wrestling tournament inviting seven other schools to compete in a round-robin event.

Evanston, Mountain View, Star Valley, Lyman, Pinedale, Big Piney and Cokeville joined together with Kemmerer presenting over 100 wrestlers matched in their appropriate weight class to test ...more



Ralph Edward Bateman, age 69, died at his home in Diamondville, Wyoming on Dec. 27, 2016. He was born on March 5, 1947, in Coalville, Utah, the son of Ralph Sylvester and Delora (Brown) Bateman.

He graduated from Evanston High School in 1965, ...more



The election of Donald Trump has brought into the public eye one of the great intellectual battles of the mid-twentieth century; the battle to define the philosophical system that would become the leading alternative to Progressivism and Socialism waged between novelist and philosopher Ayn Rand ...more



