News

Faith, hope and love diaper drive

Teryn Thatcher, Kemmerer High freshman, has embarked on a mission to spread faith, hope and love to the refugee families living in Salt Lake City, by starting a diaper drive as part of her church's 10-hour program where young women help others.
It is estimated ...more

   2017 64TH WYOMING LEGISLATIVE NEWS: What 5 bills impact south Lincoln County residents

   K-12 education budget reform bill

   Feeding mule deer: Is a no-feeding local ordinance necessary locally?

   Kemmerer caught between winter storms Helena and Iras

   Ridley's Family Market closed last week due to gas line leak

   D.J. Harrison expected to be extradited this month to face murder charges in Kemmerer

Sports

Cokeville resident: 30 medals and still counting

By Michelle Tibbetts
GAZETTE reporter

If you have ever been to a Wyoming high school track meet in the last couple of years, you may have noticed a fiery-red blur pass you by. It just may have been local athlete Savannah Phillips.
Phillips, ...more

Obits

Jeffrey Alan Kallstrom April 20, 1963 - Jan. 6, 2017

Jeffrey Alan Kallstrom, 53, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, from a heart attack in Kemmerer.
Jeff was born on April 20, 1963, in Minneapolis, Minn. Jeff's early childhood was in Mundelein, Ill. The family then moved to Northbrook for his later childhood and adolescence. ...more

   Barbara Matilda Bertagnolli Wagner Dec. 4, 1923 – Jan. 11, 2017

