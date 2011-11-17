 
 
News

Fatal crash east of Kemmerer: Diamondville's Ogle victim of icy road conditions Tuesday night

From the Wyoming Highway Patrol

A fatal crash east of Kemmerer has resulted in the death of 65-year-old Diamondville resident James Ogle. The crash occurred at 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 31, near mile post 80 on U.S. Highway 30, approximately 24 miles east of ...more

   Tri-City Pool Tournament: Warburton, St. Priest, Adams win at Kemmerer Senior Center

Obits

James Wallace Ogle, Sr. Nov. 5, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2017

James W. Ogle, Sr. Passed away in a tragic automobile accident on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Highway 30. He was born on Nov. 5, 1951, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the son of James Harley and Retha Mae (Walker) Ogle.

Jim loved ...more

   Donald Walker Juvan Jan. 13, 1935 - Jan. 20, 2017

