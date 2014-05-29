 
 
News

Tri-City Pool Tournament: Warburton, St. Priest, Adams win at Kemmerer Senior Center

Once a month, billiard players move among the Kemmerer, Evanston and Mountain View senior centers to play in the Tri-City Pool Tournament.
This month, 12 players visited Kemmerer to play their monthly game of billards.
There were single and doubles awards presented. ...more

   2017 64TH WYOMING LEGISLATIVE NEWS: What 5 bills impact south Lincoln County residents

   K-12 education budget reform bill

   Faith, hope and love diaper drive

   Feeding mule deer: Is a no-feeding local ordinance necessary locally?

Obits

Donald Walker Juvan Jan. 13, 1935 - Jan. 20, 2017

Donald Walker Juvan passed away on Jan. 20, 2017, after a five-year battle with cancer. He fought the battle with dignity and his great sense of humor. He never complained and he laughed up until the end. This sums up how he lived his life. ...more

   Jeffrey Alan Kallstrom April 20, 1963 - Jan. 6, 2017

   Barbara Matilda Bertagnolli Wagner Dec. 4, 1923 – Jan. 11, 2017

4TH OF JULY & LITTLE LEAGUE: July 8, 2010 Gazette photos
Uploaded: May 29, 2014 12:36 pm
