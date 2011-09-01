News

Once a month, billiard players move among the Kemmerer, Evanston and Mountain View senior centers to play in the Tri-City Pool Tournament.This month, 12 players visited Kemmerer to play their monthly game of billards.There were single and doubles awards presented.

Obits



Donald Walker Juvan passed away on Jan. 20, 2017, after a five-year battle with cancer. He fought the battle with dignity and his great sense of humor. He never complained and he laughed up until the end. This sums up how he lived his life.

HOT AUGUST RIDES CAR SHOW: Hot August Rides Car Show

Uploaded: Sep 1, 2011 11:19 am

By: Ben Bannister, Gazette Reporter





