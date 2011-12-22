December brought only light to moderate snows, but by Jan. 5, winter storm Helena came roaring across the Rocky Mountains bringing massive snowfall, wind and a bevy of broken pipes and school closures. Thursday schools were closed.
These weeklong double-hitting storms had residents and...more
If you have ever been to a Wyoming high school track meet in the last couple of years, you may have noticed a fiery-red blur pass you by. It just may have been local athlete Savannah Phillips.
Phillips,...more