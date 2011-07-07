News Teryn Thatcher, Kemmerer High freshman, has embarked on a mission to spread faith, hope and love to the refugee families living in Salt Lake City, by starting a diaper drive as part of her church's 10-hour program where young women help others.

It is estimated ...more



View Additional Articles...



Obits Jeffrey Alan Kallstrom, 53, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, from a heart attack in Kemmerer.

Jeff was born on April 20, 1963, in Minneapolis, Minn. Jeff's early childhood was in Mundelein, Ill. The family then moved to Northbrook for his later childhood and adolescence. ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses

Hot Topics

Video News

You May Also Like

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[3589] Votes: [0]



OOHS&AAHS: Communities celebrate the Fourth of July

Uploaded: Jul 7, 2011 10:45 am

By:





Gun Control