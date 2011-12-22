 
 
The Kemmerer Gazette Online
708 JC Penney Dr., Kemmerer, WY 83101 • Ph: 307-877-3347 • Fax: 307-877-3736
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
TalkBack
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

News Sports Obits Opinions Cokeville LaBarge Community classifieds Classifieds Photos Home 


News

Kemmerer caught between winter storms Helena and Iras

December brought only light to moderate snows, but by Jan. 5, winter storm Helena came roaring across the Rocky Mountains bringing massive snowfall, wind and a bevy of broken pipes and school closures. Thursday schools were closed.
These weeklong double-hitting storms had residents and ...more

   Ridley's Family Market closed last week due to gas line leak

   D.J. Harrison expected to be extradited this month to face murder charges in Kemmerer

   WEATHER UPDATE: Lincoln County School District #1 schools closed TODAY

   Joint efforts bring relief to the diabetic

   2017 City reconstruction: Tear down the old jail and renovate courthouse

   Wyoming upgrades science curriculum standard

View Additional Articles...

Sports

Cokeville resident: 30 medals and still counting

By Michelle Tibbetts
GAZETTE reporter

If you have ever been to a Wyoming high school track meet in the last couple of years, you may have noticed a fiery-red blur pass you by. It just may have been local athlete Savannah Phillips.
Phillips, ...more

   Kemmerer swim team goes to Evanston Invitational

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

Video News

You May Also Like

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[5540]           Votes: [0]

STOCKING STUFFERS: Thrid-graders perform Christmas play
Uploaded: Dec 22, 2011 12:21 pm
By:


Gun Control







Google Web Search


Shoppe Hide

NDN Player Show

Trending Now Hide







 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.