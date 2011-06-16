 
 
Joint efforts bring relief to the diabetic

By Michelle Tibbetts
GAZETTE reporter

Lincoln County Public Health administrators in cooperation with South Lincoln Medical Center is relaunching their diabetes education and support group this month. Rapid nationwide increases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are causing great concern in the health ...more

   2017 City reconstruction: Tear down the old jail and renovate courthouse

   Wyoming upgrades science curriculum standard

   Wyoming school budget at risk Superintendent working to minimize shortfall

   2016 GAZETTE highlights of the year

   Canyon Elementary Student Council Coat Drive Need a coat? We have them!

   Lincoln County Sheriff's Office stumped Where is Rasmussen's vehicle

Sports

Kemmerer swim team goes to Evanston Invitational

"The Evanston swimming meet last Friday was an interesting meet that we call a scramble," Amanda Aimone said. "It is where we mixed up the three teams that were invited from Kemmerer, Evanston, and Lyman. It was a fun experience where the boys were able ...more

   2016 GAZETTE SPORTS highlights

Obits

Ralph Edward Bateman March 5, 1947 - Dec. 27, 2016

Ralph Edward Bateman, age 69, died at his home in Diamondville, Wyoming on Dec. 27, 2016. He was born on March 5, 1947, in Coalville, Utah, the son of Ralph Sylvester and Delora (Brown) Bateman.
He graduated from Evanston High School in 1965, ...more

SOMETHING TO SPLASH ABOUT: Swimming lessons began this week
Uploaded: Jun 16, 2011 10:14 am
By: Isaiah May, Gazette Editor
